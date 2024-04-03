Tarasov will patrol the home crease versus the Islanders on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov was fantastic in his last start Monday against the Avalanche, stopping 45 of 46 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 victory. He'll try to secure his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with an Isles squad that's 16-17-5 on the road this year.