Tarasov will guard the home cage versus the Rangers on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Tarasov has won his last three starts, dating back to Jan. 31. Tarasov is 7-7-2 with one shutout, a 3.54 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 16 games this season. Jet Greaves will back up Tarasov on Saturday as Elvis Merzlikins will sit out as he and his wife are expecting their second child. The Rangers are generating 3.00 goals per game, 13th in the NHL in 2024-25.
