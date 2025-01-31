Tarasov will protect the road goal versus Utah on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Tarasov is 1-2-1 with 12 goals allowed over his last four outings. The 25-year-old netminder has had limited success in the backup role this year, though Elvis Merzlikins is having a solid season and hasn't allowed for many chances for Tarasov to play. Utah will be without two of their top players in Dylan Guenther (lower body) and Logan Cooley (lower body) for this contest.