Tarasov stopped 24 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

It was a night that Tarasov would like to forget - he allowed goals on the power play, the penalty kill and at even strength. It would be easy to blame the team in front of him, but the Blue Jackets outshot the Senators 40-30 and the most shots he faced in a period was 10. Brady Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the home team, including his 25th of the season on the power play late in the second period. Tarasov finished with a paltry .828 save percentage, with only 18 saves at even strength. In his seven starts since December, he was above a .900 save percentage only twice - both times being wins for the blue Jackets.