Tarasov stopped 39 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Columbus briefly held a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Tarasov couldn't withstand Carolina's relentless onslaught and ultimately allowed two goals apiece in the second and third periods. The Hurricanes finished with a 43-32 edge in shots, so this loss can hardly be blamed on the 23-year-old netminder, who got the Opening Night start in place of Elvis Merzlikins (illness).