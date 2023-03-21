Tarasov will be in goal versus Washington on the road Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Tarasov has played in three of the club's last four contests in which he posted a 1-2-0 record and 6.22 GAA. Despite giving up four or more goals in all three of his appearances, the Blue Jackets will continue to utilize the 23-year-old netminder ahead of Michael Hutchinson while Elvis Merzlikins (personal) is away from the team.
