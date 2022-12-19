Tarasov will tend to the home goal Monday against Dallas, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov will make his third straight start despite allowing seven goals on 67 shots in losses to Tampa Bay and Boston in his previous two outings. He has a 2-5-1 record this season with a 3.27 GAA and a .908 save percentage in nine appearances. The Stars sit fourth in the league this year with 3.63 goals per game.