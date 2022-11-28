Tarasov will be between the pipes for Monday's home game against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov stopped 47 shots in a 5-3 win over Florida on Nov. 20 during his last outing. He has a 2-3-0 record this season with a 3.46 GAA and a .906 save percentage in six NHL appearances. Vegas has been outscored 9-3 during a two-game losing skid going into Monday's contest versus the Blue Jackets.