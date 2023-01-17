Tarasov will defend the road net Tuesday against Nashville, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov has a 2-8-1 record this season with a 3.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 12 appearances with the Blue Jackets. He will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.