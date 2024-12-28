Share Video

Tarasov is expected to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is getting his first start since Dec. 5 when he stopped 30 of 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton. He has a 3-5-1 record, 4.25 GAA and .857 save percentage in nine outings this season. The Bruins are tied for 26th in goals per game with 2.62.

