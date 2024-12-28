Tarasov is expected to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is getting his first start since Dec. 5 when he stopped 30 of 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton. He has a 3-5-1 record, 4.25 GAA and .857 save percentage in nine outings this season. The Bruins are tied for 26th in goals per game with 2.62.