Tarasov allowed six goals on 35 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Kraken on Saturday.

He's stepping into the starting role with a bit of a thud. Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be granted a chance of scenery, but that could take time - he wants to start, not backup, so the number of potential suitors is small. Tarasov is talented, but the Jackets are struggling. Dating back to Dec. 30, he's seen 35 or more shots in four of his last five starts. Tarasov is definitely a dynasty guy, but he faces way too much rubber behind a porous team to be a safe play in redraft leagues.