Tarasov was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Tarasov posted a 1-3-0 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .893 save percentage in five appearances with Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo is ready to take over as the team's backup goalie behind Elvis Merzlikins after recovering from hip surgery, and Tarasov should see an increase in starts in the minors.
