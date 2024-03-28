Tarasov will guard the cage for Thursday's road clash with Pittsburgh, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Tarasov has started three of the Jackets' last seven outings, as the team has decided to split the workload between the 25-year-old and Elvis Merzlikins. Looking ahead to next season, Tarasov could be in the mix for the starting job, especially if the team honors Merzlikins's prior trade request. For now, Tarasov should get the nod in every other game.