Tarasov will get the starting nod on the road versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Tarasov steps into the crease for Opening Night after starter Elvis Merzlikins was ruled out due to illness. Heading into the rest of the season, Tarasov should fill the backup role for the Jackets at least until Joonas Korpisalo (hip) is cleared to play. In the meantime, the 23-year-old Tarasov will be making just his fifth NHL appearance Wednesday.