Tarasov will get the starting nod at home versus the Kraken on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Tarasov is 1-2-2 with a 3.49 GAA in his last five games but continues to start ahead of Elvis Merzlikins, who is now looking for a trade away from Columbus, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. For his part, it seems the 24-year-old Tarasov will get an extended run as the Jackets' No. 1 netminder.