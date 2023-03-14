Tarasov will guard the road goal against San Jose on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Tarasov has a 2-9-1 record with a 3.28 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 13 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. His last NHL start was a 26-save effort in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Jan. 17. Tarasov was brought up from AHL Cleveland on Friday due to the absence of Elvis Merzlikins (personal). The Sharks sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Up with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Loses in first start since injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Removed from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Added to injured reserve list•