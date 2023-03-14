Tarasov will guard the road goal against San Jose on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov has a 2-9-1 record with a 3.28 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 13 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. His last NHL start was a 26-save effort in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Jan. 17. Tarasov was brought up from AHL Cleveland on Friday due to the absence of Elvis Merzlikins (personal). The Sharks sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per game.