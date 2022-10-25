Tarasov will get the starting nod at home versus Arizona on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov will defend the cage after his 30-save win over the Rangers on Sunday in which he conceded just one goal. With Joonas Korpisalo (hip) still sidelined, it seems the door is open for the 23-year-old Tarasov to steal some starts away from Elvis Merzlikins. Still, once Korpisalo is cleared to play, Tarasov likely will find himself back in the minors considering he is waiver exempt and can simply move between levels.