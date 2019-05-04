Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Inks entry-level deal
Tarasov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The deal will begin with the 2019-20 campaign.
Tarasov spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with Toros Neftekamsk of the VHL in his native Russia, maintaining an impressive 1.71 GAA and .928 save percentage through 25 appearances. The 2017 third-round pick still has a lot of developing to do before he'll get a look with the big club, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this point.
