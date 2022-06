Tarasov (hip) put pen to paper on a three-year, $3.15 million contract extension with Columbus on Wednesday.

Tarasov figures to enter the upcoming season as the No. 3 option for the Jackets, so fantasy players should expect him to play the bulk of his games in the minors. Still, the 23-year-old netminder could challenge for a spot on the Opening Night roster during training camp, especially with both Tarasov and Joonas Korpisalo coming off mid-season hip surgeries.