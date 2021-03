Tarasov was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Tarasov recently wrapped up his season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL, during which he posted an 11-3-2 record while registering a 2.07 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 16 appearances. He'll likely stick with Cleveland for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.