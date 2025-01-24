Tarasov made 36 saves in a a 7-4 loss to Carolina on Thursday. He allowed six goals.

The Blue Jackets went up 2-0 in the first period, but then the Hurricanes made landfall, and they never looked back. Tarasov is 4-6-2 in 12 starts this season, but he has just one win since Oct. 22. He could evolve into an NHL starter -- the guy has the talent. But Tarasov needs the team in front of him to stabilize because it's hard to carry any NHL team from the blue paint. Keep him on your bench unless he catches fire.