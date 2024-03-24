Tarasov stopped 43 of 47 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The only reason Tarasov didn't face over 50 shots was that the Golden Knights started slow. They made up for it over the final 40 minutes, giving the Blue Jackets little room to work with. Tarasov has allowed 14 goals over his last six appearances, going 2-2-1 in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old is at 7-10-3 with a 3.24 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Blue Jackets' road trip continues Tuesday in Arizona.