Columbus loaned Tarasov to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL on Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov spent the 2019-20 campaign with Assat of Finland's Liiga, posting a 2.72 GAA and .899 save percentage in 41 appearances. The 21-year-old backstop is still at least a few years away from getting a serious look with the Blue Jackets.