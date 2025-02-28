Tarasov made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Tarasov remains entrenched as the Blue Jackets' backup netminder, but he had a stellar performance Thursday and got a lot of support from an impressive two-way game from his teammates. Tarasov turned away all 12 shots he faced in the third period to lock the door. He's impressed this season -- he has allowed two goals or less four times since the start of the calendar year. Elvis Merzlikins remains the top dog in Columbus, but Tarasov is starting to evolve into a potential star-level NHL netminder.