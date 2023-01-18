Tarasov stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Tarasov surrendered both goals on 11 shots in the second period. He's 2-9-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .908 save percentage in 13 contests this season. Tarasov, who was activated off the injured reserve list Saturday, was in the net for the first time since Dec. 23. The 23-year-old has lost his last seven outings.