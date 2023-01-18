Tarasov stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.
Tarasov surrendered both goals on 11 shots in the second period. He's 2-9-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .908 save percentage in 13 contests this season. Tarasov, who was activated off the injured reserve list Saturday, was in the net for the first time since Dec. 23. The 23-year-old has lost his last seven outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Removed from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Added to injured reserve list•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Still out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Chased from Friday's game•