Tarasov surrendered three goals on 50 shots in a 5-3 win against Florida on Sunday.

Tarasov improved to 2-3-0 with a 3.46 GAA and .906 save percentage in six contests this season. He's with the Blue Jackets because Elvis Merzlikins is dealing with a lower-body injury. Merzlikins on Nov. 17 was given a timetable of 1-2 weeks and once he's ready to return, Tarasov is expected to be reassigned to the AHL.