Tarasov will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov wasn't great in his last start Jan. 28 against the Kraken, surrendering three goals on only 25 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. He'll try to secure his fourth win of the year in a road matchup with a hot Senators team that's won three straight contests, racking up 12 goals over that span.