Tarasov (knee) is still 2-3 weeks away from being ready to return, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Tarasov missed all of training camp and was placed on season-opening injured reserve. The 24-year-old will still need a little more time -- and potentially a conditioning stint with AHL Cleveland -- before he'll be ready to play. The success of Spencer Martin as Elvis Merzlikins' backup could make Tarasov's path to NHL time difficult this year.
