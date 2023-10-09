Tarasov (knee) was placed on the injured/non-roster list Monday.

Tarasov won't be available for the start of the 2023-24 season after sitting out training camp due to a knee injury. He posted a 4-11-1 record for Columbus last season with a 3.91 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 17 appearances. Spencer Martin will go into the 2023-24 campaign as Elvis Merzlikins' backup.