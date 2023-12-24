Tarasov made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Poor guy. Auston Matthews scored twice. He's the league's leader in snipes. And Leafs powerhouses William Nylander and John Tavares also scored. The former is fourth in the NHL in scoring; the latter is firing away at a point-per-game pace. Tarasov didn't stand a chance against firepower like that, and it didn't help that he had almost no offensive help from his teammates. But even with support, Tarasov isn't ready for fantasy faith yet. He is 1-2-0 in three starts with a 4.39 GAA and .852 save percentage. You can't stay in the NHL with data points like that.