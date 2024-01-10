Tarasov allowed five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 road loss against the Jets.

Tarasov had a rough night, only making 18 saves total with a .783 save percentage. Winnipeg was actually outshot by the Blue Jackets, getting only 23 shots on net, but they scored in each period to dominate on the scoresheet. Brenden Dillon scored his 6th goal of the year on Winnipeg's second shot on net and it proved to be the game winner. This was Tarasov's 7th start of the season and he has only been above a .900 save percentage twice during that span. It will be hard for fantasy managers to trust him in the lineup until that changes.