Tarasov stopped all 19 shots he faced after replacing Elvis Merzlikins early in the first period of Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens.

Columbus looked like they'd stayed on the plane, coming out completely flat and hanging Merzlikins out to dry to begin the game. The Jackets' defensive effort picked up after Tarasov took over, but their offense never solved Cayden Primeau. The 24-year-old netminder appears to have taken a firm hold of the top job for the team, allowing three goals or less in seven straight outings while posting a 2.09 GAA and .941 save percentage.