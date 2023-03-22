Tarasov stopped 31 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.
Tarasov was shakey at times Tuesday, allowing six goals, including three in the first period. However, the Blue Jackets would rally to score three times in the third to tie the game before winning in overtime. The 23-year-old Tarasov improves to 4-11-1 with a .892 save percentage this season. He should continue to see the majority of starts in Columbus while Elvis Merzlikins (personal) remains unavailable.
