Tarasov (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday and sent to AHL Cleveland on a conditioning stint.

Tarasov has yet to play this season as he came to training camp with a knee problem. Tarasov will get in plenty of playing time at Cleveland over the next eight days as the Monsters play five times. Tarasov will likely replace Spencer Martin as the backup goaltender behind Elvis Merzlikins upon his return to the Columbus lineup.