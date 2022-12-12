Tarasov was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets assigned Jet Greaves to the minors. Tarasov has a 2-3-1 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .912 save percentage in seven appearances with Columbus this season. He will serve as the backup goalie behind Elvis Merzlikins during the absence of Joonas Korpisalo (lower body).
