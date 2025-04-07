Tarasov stopped four shots on six attempts in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Tarasov was pulled after just four and a half minutes of Sunday's contest and replaced by Elvis Merzlikins. Tarasov conceded two early goals and was credited with the loss. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has a 7-10-2 record with a 3.55 GAA and a .880 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. With the Blue Jackets falling out of the wild-card race in the Eastern Conference, Tarasov may get a few more starts to round out the regular season. However, it is best to fade him in all fantasy formats amid his struggles this season.