Tarasov on Friday surrendered three first-period goals during a 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Tarasov, in net again with Elvis Merzlinkins recovering from an illness, failed to protect two first-period leads as the Lightning scored the final three goals to seal the win. The 23-year-old netminder, who faced 14 first-period shots, still seeks his first career win after five starts. Until Merzlinkins is fit enough to return, it appears the Blue Jackets will stick with Tarasov.