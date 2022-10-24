Tarasov turned aside 30 shots Sunday as the Blue Jackets topped the host Rangers 5-1.

Tarasov, who entered Sunday having surrendered nine goals on 82 shots, rebounded by holding down the high-scoring Rangers. The 23-year-old backup netminder earned his first career victory after four defeats (six starts). The Rangers, trailing 3-1, attempted to come back late in the second period, but Tarasov turned aside the pressure and three shots during the final 1:06 of the frame.