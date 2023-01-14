Tarasov (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Tarasov has 2-8-1 record with the Blue Jackets this season to go along with a 3.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He will back up Elvis Merzlikins on Saturday against Detroit because Joonas Korpisalo (personal) is unavailable.
