Tarasov was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Tarasov went 2-2-0 with a 6.09 GAA and .840 save percentage in four appearances during this recent NHL stint. The demotion of Tarasov likely indicates that Elvis Merzlikins (personal) will be rejoining the team ahead of Friday's matchup with the Islanders.
