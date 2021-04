Tarasov was promoted to Columbus' taxi squad Tuesday.

Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) won't return this season, to Tarasov will likely remain with the big club for the remainder of the campaign. Tarasov has yet to make his NHL debut, but he's drawn into four AHL contests this year, going 3-1-0 while posting a 3.23 GAA and an .883 save percentage.