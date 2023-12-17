Tarasov turned aside 24 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

New jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Making his first NHL start of the season, Tarasov got a quick taste of Columbus' defensive struggles when a Johnny Gaudreau turnover turned into a Jack Hughes goal just 47 seconds into the first period. Tarasov had little chance on any of the other four pucks that beat him, which included two more tallies by Hughes. Now that he's healthy, the 24-year-old will battle with Spencer Martin for backup action behind Elvis Merzlikins as the Jackets try to juggle three goalies.