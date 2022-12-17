Tarasov will guard the visiting crease against Boston on Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov will get his second straight start as the Blue Jackets are giving Elvis Merzlikins extra time to get his game back as he has given up 19 goals on 138 shots in his last five games. Tarasov gave up three goals on 28 shots in a loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday and is 2-4-1 with a 3.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. He faces the best team in the NHL, as the Bruins are 23-4-2 this season.