Tarasov stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Elvis Merzlikins to begin the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Another game, another starting goalie getting the hook for the Blue Jackets, although this time Tarasov and Merzlikins saw their roles reversed from Tuesday's loss to the Coyotes. Of the two netminders, Tarasov has marginally better numbers so far, but he's still likely to get bumped back to AHL Cleveland once Joonas Korpisalo (hip) is deemed ready to rejoin the club.