Tarasov was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Tarasov was sent down when the Blue jackets activated Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) from injured reserve. Tarasov is 2-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season at the NHL level.
