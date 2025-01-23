Tarasov is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov has a 4-6-2 record, 3.64 GAA and .872 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. He earned a 26-save shutout over the Rangers in his last start Saturday. The Hurricanes are in a three-way tie for fifth in goals per game with 3.29.