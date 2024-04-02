Tarasov stopped 45 of 46 shots in Monday's 4-1 home win over the Avalanche.
What a game for Tarasov. The 25-year-old netminder frustrated Colorado all game, kicking aside the first 34 shots sent his way until finally being beat for the only Avalanche goal partway through the third frame. Tarasov may not be producing many wins -- he had only three in the month of March -- but he has only had a save percentage under .900 once over eight games that same span. The Blue Jackets host the Islanders on Thursday.
