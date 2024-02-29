Tarasov is expected to start at home versus Carolina on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Tarasov has a 4-7-2 record, 3.65 GAA and .887 save percentage in 13 outings in 2023-24. He saved 35 of 37 shots in his last start Friday but was charged with the loss due to insufficient goal support. Carolina is tied for 12th offensively with 3.27 goals per game, so this is likely to be a challenging assignment for Tarasov.
