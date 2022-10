Tarasov is expected to tend the twine on the road versus the Hurricanes on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Tarasov logged just four games with the Jackets last season in which he posted a 0-2-0 record and 2.40 GAA. Depending on the healthy of Joonas Korpisalo (hip), Tarasov could enter the season as the No. 2 option, though he will likely be reassigned to the minors once Korpisalo is given the all-clear.