Tarasov (knee) may not be ready for the start of the regular season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets were hoping Tarasov would be healthy enough to back up Elvis Merzlikins when games begin to count Oct. 12, but his uncertain status prompted the team to claim Spencer Martin off waivers from the Canucks. "We don't have a timeframe on Tarasov's injury right now; it's a work in progress," GM Jarmo Kekalainen said after making the claim. "We just wanted to make sure that we don't have to go into the season with not enough quality goaltenders who have experience and ability to play in the NHL." If Tarasov's absence does extend into the regular season, he could end up getting a rehab assignment at AHL Cleveland before rejoining the NHL roster.